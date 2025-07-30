USS Preble Conducts Underway Replenishment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jonathan Ubl, from Jacksonville, Florida, left, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Victoria Kyeremeh, from Accra, Ghana, right, pose for a photo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, July 23. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)