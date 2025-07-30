2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Caudill, the senior enlisted advisor of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, congratulates soldiers after completing a combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, July 29, 2025. The CALFEX, a military training event that integrates various combat arms to execute live-fire scenarios, enhancing teamwork and operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)