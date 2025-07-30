Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX [Image 33 of 35]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Caudill, the senior enlisted advisor of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, congratulates soldiers after completing a combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, July 29, 2025. The CALFEX, a military training event that integrates various combat arms to execute live-fire scenarios, enhancing teamwork and operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 06:28
    Photo ID: 9231984
    VIRIN: 250729-A-TW216-1760
    Resolution: 7118x4745
    Size: 18.37 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX [Image 35 of 35], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3ID
    2-7 Infantry Battalion
    7atc
    1stABCT
    Strongertogehter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download