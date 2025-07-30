Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX [Image 34 of 35]

    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Caudill the senior enlisted advisor of 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, congratulates soldier on successfully completing a combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, July 29, 2025. The CALFEX, a military training event that integrates various combat arms to execute live-fire scenarios, enhancing teamwork and operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 06:28
    Photo ID: 9231985
    VIRIN: 250729-A-TW216-1773
    Resolution: 6245x4163
    Size: 13 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    3ID
    2-7 Infantry Battalion
    7atc
    1stABCT
    Strongertogehter

