U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Caudill, the senior enlisted advisor with the 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, extinguishes a fire during a combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, July 29, 2025. The CALFEX, a military training event that integrates various combat arms to execute live-fire scenarios, enhancing teamwork and operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 06:28
|Photo ID:
|9231983
|VIRIN:
|250729-A-TW216-1715
|Resolution:
|8252x5501
|Size:
|18.68 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Daytime CALFEX [Image 35 of 35], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.