Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace) [Image 13 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Photo shows U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, Sniper section (Menace), objective during a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, July 25, 2025. The live fire exercise prepares Soldiers for their upcoming combined arms live fire exercise, a military training event that integrates various combat arms to execute live-fire scenarios, enhancing teamwork and operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 04:31
    Photo ID: 9231884
    VIRIN: 250725-A-TW216-1240
    Resolution: 6839x4559
    Size: 10.31 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace) [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2-7 Infantry Battalion
    7atc
    Strongertogehter
    1stArmored

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download