Photo shows U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, Sniper section (Menace), objective during a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, July 25, 2025. The live fire exercise prepares Soldiers for their upcoming combined arms live fire exercise, a military training event that integrates various combat arms to execute live-fire scenarios, enhancing teamwork and operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)