Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace) [Image 5 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, Sniper section (Menace), looks down range during a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, July 25, 2025. The live fire exercise prepares Soldiers for their upcoming combined arms live fire exercise, a military training event that integrates various combat arms to execute live-fire scenarios, enhancing teamwork and operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 04:31
    Photo ID: 9231876
    VIRIN: 250725-A-TW216-1040
    Resolution: 7603x5069
    Size: 16.32 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace) [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)
    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2-7 Infantry Battalion
    7atc
    Strongertogehter
    1stArmored

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download