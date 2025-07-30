A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, Sniper section (Menace), identifies an objective during a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, July 25, 2025. The live fire exercise prepares Soldiers for their upcoming combined arms live fire exercise, a military training event that integrates various combat arms to execute live-fire scenarios, enhancing teamwork and operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 04:31
|Photo ID:
|9231874
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-TW216-1010
|Resolution:
|8243x5495
|Size:
|23.06 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Sniper Section (Menace) [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.