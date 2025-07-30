Thomas Moosmann, the supervisor at the Privately Owned Vehicle (POV) inspection station and the Base Support Operations Maintenance facility in Baumholder, Germany, (center) and his wife, Silke Moosmann, (left) received multiple certificates of achievement and tokens of appreciation July 31, 2025, for his nearly 45 years of service with the U.S. Army as a German host nation employee. (Photo by Stefan Pfister)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 08:50
|Photo ID:
|9229525
|VIRIN:
|250731-A-A4479-9648
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
End of era as BASOPS Maintenance Baumholder supervisor steps down, retires after 45 years
