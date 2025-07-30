End of era as BASOPS Maintenance Baumholder supervisor steps down, retires after 45 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Stephanie Kramer, the director of Base Support Operations Maintenance, (right) presents Thomas Moosmann, the supervisor at the Privately Owned Vehicle (POV) inspection station and the BASOPS Maintenance facility in Baumholder, Germany, with a U.S. Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal on July 31, 2025. In addition to this, his wife, Silke Moosmann, also received a certificate of achievement for her lifetime of support to her husband. (Photo by Stefan Pfister)