USS America (LHA 6) conducts Medal of Honor Memoriam Ceremony

250731-N-BW367-1087 CORAL SEA (July 29, 2025) Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer, the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), thanks volunteers responsible for conducting the Medal of Honor Memoriam ceremony held on the ship’s mess decks, in the Coral Sea, July 31. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)