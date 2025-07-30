Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) conducts Medal of Honor Memoriam Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) conducts Medal of Honor Memoriam Ceremony

    CORAL SEA

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250731-N-BW367-1087 CORAL SEA (July 29, 2025) Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer, the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), thanks volunteers responsible for conducting the Medal of Honor Memoriam ceremony held on the ship’s mess decks, in the Coral Sea, July 31. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 06:44
    Photo ID: 9229426
    VIRIN: 250731-N-BW367-1087
    Resolution: 6855x3684
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Respect
    Memoriam
    USS America (LHA6)
    MedalofHonor
    Ceremony

