USS America (LHA 6) conducts Medal of Honor Memoriam Ceremony

250731-N-BW367-1047 CORAL SEA (July 29, 2025) Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Kevin Rodriguez, from Daly City, California gives a speech during a Medal of Honor Memoriam ceremony held on the mess decks of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Coral Sea, July 31. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)