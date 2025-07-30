USS America (LHA 6) conducts Medal of Honor Memoriam Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250731-N-BW367-1059 CORAL SEA (July 29, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), and U.S. Marines assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), attend a Medal of Honor Memoriam ceremony held on the ship’s mess decks in the Coral Sea, July 31. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)