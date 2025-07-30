Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th AEW Humvee pull competition [Image 1 of 4]

    386th AEW Humvee pull competition

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Participants in the386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Humvee pull competition work together to pull a Humvee within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 27, 2025. Teams of four raced to pull the vehicle to the finish line in the fastest time as part of a morale-building event hosted by the Top 3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 06:00
    Photo ID: 9229406
    VIRIN: 250727-F-MC101-1032
    Resolution: 3519x2350
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 386th AEW Humvee pull competition [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

