386th AEW Humvee pull competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants in the386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Humvee pull competition work together to pull a Humvee within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 27, 2025. Teams of four raced to pull the vehicle to the finish line in the fastest time as part of a morale-building event hosted by the Top 3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)