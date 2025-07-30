Participants in the386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Humvee pull competition work together to pull a Humvee within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 27, 2025. Teams of four raced to pull the vehicle to the finish line in the fastest time as part of a morale-building event hosted by the Top 3 as onlookers cheered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 06:00
|Photo ID:
|9229407
|VIRIN:
|250727-F-MC101-1081
|Resolution:
|4240x1965
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th AEW Humvee pull competition [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.