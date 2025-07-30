386th AEW Humvee pull competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants in the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Humvee pull competition take a moment for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 27, 2025. The event, hosted by the Top 3 aimed to build teamwork and morale through a friendly challenge involving teams of four pulling a Humvee to the finish line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)