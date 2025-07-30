Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th AEW Humvee pull competition [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    386th AEW Humvee pull competition

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Participants in the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Humvee pull competition take a moment for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 27, 2025. The event, hosted by the Top 3 aimed to build teamwork and morale through a friendly challenge involving teams of four pulling a Humvee to the finish line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 06:00
    Photo ID: 9229410
    VIRIN: 250727-F-MC101-1091
    Resolution: 3589x2397
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Humvee pull competition [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th AEW Humvee pull competition
    386th AEW Humvee pull competition
    386th AEW Humvee pull competition
    386th AEW Humvee pull competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Humvee
    MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download