    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Fleet Support Operations-Medical Assessment [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Fleet Support Operations-Medical Assessment

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Tyler Bragg, from Lakeland, Florida, uses a stethoscope to take vital signs on Seaman Laron McCrary, from Austell, Georgia, during a mass casualty drill on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) as part of the ship’s Fleet Support Operations-Medical assessment while operating in the South China Sea, July, 30, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 02:56
    Photo ID: 9229247
    VIRIN: 250730-N-UA460-1328
    Resolution: 6556x4480
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Fleet Support Operations-Medical Assessment [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Singapore
    DESRON 15
    Milius
    7th Fleet

