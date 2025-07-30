Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Fleet Support Operations-Medical Assessment [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Fleet Support Operations-Medical Assessment

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Jose Ferreras, Center, from New York, and Ensign Yiyang Guo, right, from New York, take notes as Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Thai Weatherby, from Modesto, California, role plays a victim during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) as part of the ship’s Fleet Support Operations-Medical assessment while operating in the South China Sea, July, 30, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 02:56
    Photo ID: 9229242
    VIRIN: 250730-N-UA460-1113
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Fleet Support Operations-Medical Assessment [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Fleet Support Operations-Medical Assessment
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Fleet Support Operations-Medical Assessment
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Fleet Support Operations-Medical Assessment
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Fleet Support Operations-Medical Assessment
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Fleet Support Operations-Medical Assessment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    DESRON 15
    Milius
    7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download