USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Fleet Support Operations-Medical Assessment

Sailors treat a simulated victim during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) as part of the ship’s Fleet Support Operations-Medical assessment while operating in the South China Sea, July, 30, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)