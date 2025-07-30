Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspiring the Next Generation: F-22 Team Connects with Milwaukee Youth

    Inspiring the Next Generation: F-22 Team Connects with Milwaukee Youth

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Lightner Jr., an assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, discusses Air Force opportunities with members of Our Next Generation (ONG) at Milwaukee, WI, July 16, 2025. Our Next Generation is a local non-profit summer program that empowers youth through education and mentorship. Engaging with organizations like ONG supports the F-22 Demonstration Team’s commitment to building meaningful community connections and inspiring future generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 18:21
    Photo ID: 9228575
    VIRIN: 250716-F-CC148-2044
    Resolution: 6035x4828
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    Inspiring the Next Generation: F-22 Team Connects with Milwaukee Youth
