Inspiring the Next Generation: F-22 Team Connects with Milwaukee Youth

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Lightner Jr., an assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, discusses Air Force opportunities with members of Our Next Generation (ONG) at Milwaukee, WI, July 16, 2025. Our Next Generation is a local non-profit summer program that empowers youth through education and mentorship. Engaging with organizations like ONG supports the F-22 Demonstration Team’s commitment to building meaningful community connections and inspiring future generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
