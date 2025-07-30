Inspiring the Next Generation: F-22 Team Connects with Milwaukee Youth

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Children from Our Next Generation (ONG) participate in a presentation by the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team at Milwaukee, WI, July 16, 2025. ONG is a local non-profit summer program that empowers youth through education and mentorship. Partnering with organizations like ONG reflects the F-22 Demonstration Team’s commitment to inspiring the next generation and fostering strong community relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)