Children from Our Next Generation (ONG) participate in a presentation by the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team at Milwaukee, WI, July 16, 2025. ONG is a local non-profit summer program that empowers youth through education and mentorship. Partnering with organizations like ONG reflects the F-22 Demonstration Team’s commitment to inspiring the next generation and fostering strong community relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 18:21
|Photo ID:
|9228572
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-CC148-4853
|Resolution:
|6830x5464
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspiring the Next Generation: F-22 Team Connects with Milwaukee Youth [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS