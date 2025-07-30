Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspiring the Next Generation: F-22 Team Connects with Milwaukee Youth [Image 3 of 6]

    Inspiring the Next Generation: F-22 Team Connects with Milwaukee Youth

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brady Pummel, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team superintendent, discusses Air Force opportunities with members of Our Next Generation (ONG) at Milwaukee, WI, July 16, 2025. Our Next Generation is a local non-profit summer program that empowers youth through education and mentorship. Engaging with organizations like ONG supports the F-22 Demonstration Team’s commitment to building meaningful community connections and inspiring future generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

