Fuel pit maintenance

U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Aaron Jessen, 185th Air Refueling Wing water and fuel systems maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, right, uses wrenches in a fuel pit while lying prone at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, July 2025. Fuel pits are used to send fuel into aircraft when connected by a fueling hose. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo was cropped and color-edited to enhance the subject).
