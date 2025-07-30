Fuel pit maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Tanner Sands, a 185th Air Refueling Wing water and fuel systems maintenance specialist, carries a pipe wrench on the flightline at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, July 30, 2025. Water and fuel maintenance specialists were providing maintenance to one of the flightlines fuel pits. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo was cropped and color-edited to enhance the subject).