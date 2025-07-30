Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel pit maintenance

    Fuel pit maintenance

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Aaron Jessen, 185th Air Refueling Wing water and fuel systems maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, uses wrenches in a fuel pit while lying prone at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, July 2025. Fuel pits are used to send fuel into aircraft when connected by a fueling hose. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo was color-edited to enhance the subject).

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 17:19
    Photo ID: 9228454
    VIRIN: 250730-Z-KI557-1037
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    This work, Fuel pit maintenance, by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flightline
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Sioux City Iowa
    fuel
    KC-135 Stratotanker

