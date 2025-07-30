Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Base Delta 2 Commander Conducts Integrated PT Session and Commander’s Call [Image 7 of 7]

    Space Base Delta 2 Commander Conducts Integrated PT Session and Commander’s Call

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Guardians and Airmen of Space Base Delta 2 work together during a group exercise at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., July 30, 2025. The integrated PT session, followed by a commander's call fostered a sense of community and shared purpose within the unit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)

