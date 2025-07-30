Space Base Delta 2 Commander Conducts Integrated PT Session and Commander’s Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guardians and Airmen of Space Base Delta 2 work together during a group exercise at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., July 30, 2025. The integrated PT session, followed by a commander's call fostered a sense of community and shared purpose within the unit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)