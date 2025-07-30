Space Base Delta 2 Commander Conducts Integrated PT Session and Commander’s Call

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Space Base Delta 2 personnel participated in a base-wide physical training session led by the Guardian Resilience Team, followed by a commander’s call on July 30, 2025. This total-force event aimed to foster unit cohesion, combat readiness and a culture of warfighters prepared for the challenges of a rapidly evolving operational environment.



The PT session, conducted in Operational Camouflage Pattern uniforms, began at 6:30 a.m. with opening remarks from Col. Eamon Murray, commander of SBD 2. He emphasized the importance of realistic training, stating, "We don’t fight wars in our PT uniforms. We fight in this [OCPs], and we need to train as we fight. Buckley is on the front lines during any peer or near-peer conflict."



The Guardian Resilience Team then led participants, including active-duty, reserve, and civilian personnel, through a comprehensive warm-up and workout. This approach highlighted the importance of total force integration in maintaining a high state of readiness. The PT session focused on mobility exercises intended to teach Guardians and Airmen injury-prevention strategies they can apply during personal fitness routines to support sustained combat readiness.



Following the PT session, a commander’s call was held at the Leadership Development Center. Murray addressed the team, outlining his key priorities for SBD 2: Combat Readiness and Resilience, Warrior Ethos and Development, Installation Excellence, and Community Engagement.



Key Priorities Outlined:



• Combat Readiness and Resilience: Buckley SFB's strategic importance in potential conflicts was a key theme. "Day-to-day ops do not prep us for the high-end fight.” Murray noted, “We must do more. We will have plans in place and exercise them relentlessly until we’re ready to fight tonight to assure Buckley’s missions."



Mental resilience was also a focus. Murray stressed that, "another part of it is being mentally fit, including having the tools to deal with whatever comes our way. The DoD has been working to destigmatize going to mental health; I expect that to continue here."



• Warrior Ethos and Development: The importance of fostering a strong warrior ethos and continuous development within the force was articulated by the new commander. Subordinates should be taught, "to do their job but also how to step up and do their boss’ job." Murray further urged personnel to "expect people to get training and education opportunities to grow to their potential personally and professionally."



• Installation Excellence: Instilling a culture of disciplined initiative and professional curiosity was outlined as a clear goal. Murray encouraged personnel to proactively identify areas for improvement: "I want people to think about how to do things better, but don’t stop at what to do; think through all the 5 w’s. If it is in your authority, execute. If it’s within mine, communicate early and often to ensure we’re aligned and you’re not wasting effort." This, he explained, promotes continuous improvement and empowers individuals to contribute to installation success.



Empowering the installation’s commanders to make decisions at their level, based on his guidance, was further discussed. Transitioning to a plans and orders-based organization was also announced, emphasizing joint operations. "We need to be able to fight jointly. The Army and Marines teach and practice this from day-1," Murray pointed out. "We’ll get you trained and then we’re going to practice it from unit PT up through Tier 1 exercises so that we’re ready should high-intensity conflict arrive."



• Community Engagement: Murray addressed the invaluable role the local community plays in the success of the base’s mission. “This isn’t just about what we bring to the area,” he said, “it’s about recognizing the deep connection we share with our neighbors, friends, and local leaders. It’s about the families on and off installation. It’s about building that trust and opening the line of communication that will protect those families.”



The integrated PT session and Commander’s call underscored SBD 2's commitment to mission readiness and the holistic well-being of its Guardians and Airmen. By prioritizing physical fitness, mental resilience, professional development, and clear communication, SBD 2 continues to cultivate a strong, cohesive, and adaptable team prepared to meet the evolving challenges of the space domain.



“Conflict is not inevitable, but we have the responsibility to be ready.” Murray said, “The Buckley mission set is critical in defending the country, protecting space-enabled support to terrestrial warfighters, and protecting the terrestrial joint and combined force standing ready to deter and defeat our adversaries who would seek to undermine our shared values and international norms.”



Through this integrated approach to training and leadership communication, Murray demonstrated how Space Base Delta 2 is adapting to meet modern threats. The event reinforced that mission success relies not only on technical expertise but also on the support of families and the physical, mental, and professional readiness of every Guardian and Airman defending America's space capabilities. As the space domain becomes increasingly contested, SBD 2's commitment to realistic training and total-force integration ensures the unit remains prepared to execute its critical national security mission.

