    Space Base Delta 2 Commander Conducts Integrated PT Session and Commander’s Call [Image 6 of 7]

    Space Base Delta 2 Commander Conducts Integrated PT Session and Commander’s Call

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Airman 1st Class Isaac Coppini, a ceremonial guardsman with the Buckley Space Force Base Mile High Honor Guard, asks a question to Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, during a base-wide commander’s call at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., July 30, 2025. During the event, Murray spoke about physical and mental readiness and outlined his vision for the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)

