    DeSoto High School Football Team Building [Image 5 of 6]

    DeSoto High School Football Team Building

    DESOTO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers from III Armored Corps provide DeSoto High School Football players a basic training style team building exercise in DeSoto, Texas, July 30, 2025. DeSoto High School's football team is known for its strong recent performance, including winning back-to-back state championships in 2022 and 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos)

