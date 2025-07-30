DeSoto High School Football Team Building

U.S. Army Soldiers from III Armored Corps provide DeSoto High School Football players a basic training style team building exercise in DeSoto, Texas, July 30, 2025. DeSoto High School's football team is known for its strong recent performance, including winning back-to-back state championships in 2022 and 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos)
