    USS Carl Vinson arrives in Pearl Harbor for a scheduled port visit [Image 5 of 10]

    USS Carl Vinson arrives in Pearl Harbor for a scheduled port visit

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Denise Leiva 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    250730-N-DG889-1179 HARBOR, Hawaii (July 30, 2025) A Sailor renders honors to the USS Arizona Memorial as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) arrives in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, for a scheduled port visit, July 30, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Denise Leiva)

    This work, USS Carl Vinson arrives in Pearl Harbor for a scheduled port visit [Image 10 of 10], by SR Denise Leiva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group arrives in Hawaii

    USS Carl Vinson
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE
    Pearl Harbor

