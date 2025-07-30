USS Carl Vinson arrives in Pearl Harbor for a scheduled port visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250730-N-DG889-1161 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (July 30, 2025) Sailors render honors to the USS Arizona Memorial as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) arrives in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, for a scheduled port visit, July 30, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Denise Leiva)