    Ingenuity, teamwork, and minimal costs — LEAD’s multi-purpose firefighting training facility [Image 2 of 3]

    Ingenuity, teamwork, and minimal costs — LEAD’s multi-purpose firefighting training facility

    CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Pam Goodhart 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    250529-A-BS696-1058
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

    A Letterkenny Army Depot firefighter, wearing a mask that makes him completely blind, works his way through a tangled web of staged wires during firefighter training at the LEAD multi-purpose training facility on May 29.

    The unique thing about this training facility is the vision and ingenuity of Chief Dave McGlynn, LEAD Fire Department chief, and with very minimal costs, the facility came together using obsolete and unused equipment.

    (U.S. Army photo/Pam Goodhart)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ingenuity, teamwork, and minimal costs — LEAD’s multi-purpose firefighting training facility [Image 3 of 3], by Pam Goodhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

