Ingenuity, teamwork, and minimal costs — LEAD’s multi-purpose firefighting training facility

Photo By Pam Goodhart | 250529-A-BS696-1040 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. A Letterkenny Army Depot firefighter, wearing a mask that makes him completely blind, navigates his way to a breakthrough wall during firefighter training at the LEAD multi-purpose training facility on May 29. (U.S. Army photo/Pam Goodhart)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Imagine smoke so thick it blinds you, and then you must traverse up and down small, tight spaces, feel your way through an enclosed area, and climb through electrical wiring trying to find a way out while carrying 75-120 pounds of gear. These scenarios are some of the many that firefighters deal with when responding to calls and are scenarios the Letterkenny Army Depot firefighters train on at the LEAD multi-purpose training facility.



The purpose of this training facility is to focus on firefighters’ mass confidence, Rapid Intervention Team response, and search and rescue, all driven by real-world needs. LEAD firefighters train monthly at this facility as part of their annual training plan, but it’s common to see the first responders out there every week, running drills, tweaking props, or just sharpening skills as a company.



The unique thing about this training facility is the vision and ingenuity of Chief Dave McGlynn, LEAD Fire Department chief, and with very minimal costs, the facility came together using obsolete and unused equipment.



“I joke that I watched a lot of 'Sanford & Son' because sometimes it really did feel like we were rummaging through junk to make something useful,” said McGlynn. “Truth is, working for the Army teaches you to be resourceful. Budgets come and go, but the mission can’t wait.



McGlynn remarked that directorates from across the depot came together as a team to assist with the construction of the training facility.



“I knew we needed something that would sharpen our firefighters’ skills and build serious confidence,” said McGlynn. “So, with the team’s creativity and dedication, we pulled from what worked at previous installations, coupled with some suggestions from our teams, and tailored the training facility to our needs.



“We’re putting our folks in situations that feel tight, stressful, and unpredictable so they learn to control their breathing, call out maydays, use their sense of touch and hearing to figure things out, and ultimately get themselves out safely. It’s about making these tough scenarios second nature, and we train like this so that when those moments happen, muscle memory and calm thinking take over.”



Along with LEAD firefighters using the training facility, other Army installations and neighboring fire departments also conduct training exercises at the facility.



“They love this training facility,” said McGlynn. ”They are very impressed by how our team came together and built this multi-purpose training facility, while saving the government money and time.”