Ingenuity, teamwork, and minimal costs — LEAD’s multi-purpose firefighting training facility

250529-A-BS696-1040

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.



A Letterkenny Army Depot firefighter, wearing a mask that makes him completely blind, navigates his way to a breakthrough wall during firefighter training at the LEAD multi-purpose training facility on May 29.



The unique thing about this training facility is the vision and ingenuity of Chief Dave McGlynn, LEAD Fire Department chief, and with very minimal costs, the facility came together using obsolete and unused equipment.



(U.S. Army photo/Pam Goodhart)