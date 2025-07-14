U.S. Army Col. Shawn Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander and Kees Cox, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Senior Civilian Advisor visit the Australian Defense Force 3rd Brigade Headquarters, Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Australia, July 22, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 04:07
|Photo ID:
|9226975
|VIRIN:
|250722-A-UU257-7729
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|726.33 KB
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 500th MIB-T Meets with ADF to Strengthen Ties and Build Deterrence [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.