U.S. Army Col. Shawn Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander and Australian Army Col. Christopher Buxton, Director of Intelligence and Security-Army G2, meet to discuss the ongoing intelligence deterrence initiative and combined partnership at 3rd Brigade Headquarters, Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Australia, July 22, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 04:07
|Photo ID:
|9226973
|VIRIN:
|250722-A-UU257-4129
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|714.06 KB
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 500th MIB-T Meets with ADF to Strengthen Ties and Build Deterrence [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.