    500th MIB-T Meets with ADF to Strengthen Ties and Build Deterrence [Image 3 of 5]

    500th MIB-T Meets with ADF to Strengthen Ties and Build Deterrence

    TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    U.S. Army Col. Shawn Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander and Australian Army Col. Christopher Buxton, Director of Intelligence and Security-Army G2, meet to discuss the ongoing intelligence deterrence initiative and combined partnership at 3rd Brigade Headquarters, Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Australia, July 22, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

