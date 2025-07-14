Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard sorties for potential tsunami off Guam [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard sorties for potential tsunami off Guam

    GUAM

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Ensign Sebastian Sanchez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) and three Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews sortie offshore of Guam in response to a potential tsunami on July 30, 2025. The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port set Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands ports to Heavy Weather Condition Zulu on Wednesday, July 30, as of 2 p.m., affecting commercial vessels at or over 200 gross tons, in response to a tsunami advisory triggered by a major earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Sebastian Sanchez)

     tsunami
    CNMI
    Coast Guard
    Guam

