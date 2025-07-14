Update 2: U.S. Coast Guard reopens ports of Guam and Rota, continuing assessments in Saipan and Tinian

Photo By Ensign Sebastian Sanchez | USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) and three Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Sebastian Sanchez | USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) and three Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews sortie offshore of Guam in response to a potential tsunami on July 30, 2025. The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port set Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands ports to Heavy Weather Condition Zulu on Wednesday, July 30, as of 2 p.m., affecting commercial vessels at or over 200 gross tons, in response to a tsunami advisory triggered by a major earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Sebastian Sanchez) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port set Guam and the Rota ports back to Heavy Weather Condition Whiskey, effective 7:30 p.m. on July 30, reopening the ports to normal operations as the tsunami advisory ended.



Further validation of the ports of Saipan and Tinian is still needed to safely resume normal operations and is expected overnight and at first light on Thursday. Mariners are urged to transit all port areas with caution when entering or departing the waterway, aids-to-navigation (ATON) may have shifted or otherwise become inoperable due to the presence of heavy weather.



“I commend our team for their swift and professional response, our local, territorial, and federal partners for their seamless collaboration, and our internal Coast Guard partners for maintaining the radio watch when we shifted to higher ground,” said Capt. Jessica Worst, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. “We also extend our gratitude to the National Weather Service for their critical updates. While we were fortunate to avoid significant waves this time, we must remain vigilant during typhoon season, as readiness is key to facing any unpredictable challenges ahead.”



USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) and the three 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews from Station Apra Harbor are safely back in port. USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) continues its patrol and will validate ATON in the CNMI, and USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) remains in drydock in Hawai’i, both unaffected by the earthquake or tsunami waves. The Incident Management Team stood down, and all normal watches resumed.



“We urge the public to inspect vessels moored in marinas for potential damage from small waves. Although we conducted initial port and waterway assessments, please report any aids to navigation that appear off station, extinguished, or malfunctioning to our waterways team at 671-355-4824 or wwmguam@uscg.mil,” said Worst.



The public should check local advisories on the agency's and installation's social media for beach closure updates. First responders urge residents and visitors to stay vigilant, heed local warnings, and follow updates from the National Weather Service.



The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.0, later upgraded to 8.7. The quake struck 133 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, at a depth of 74.0 km, at 9:24 a.m. ChST.



For the latest updates and advisories, visit:

• National Weather Service (NWS) Website https://www.weather.gov/gum/

• NWS Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

• Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) Website https://ghs.guam.gov

• GHS/OCD Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GHSOCD/



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam, comprising nearly 400 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, focused on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania. The team includes U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam and their sub-units, staffed by dedicated active-duty, reserve, and civilian personnel. With a significant presence in Guam, Saipan, and the Micronesia sub-region, this integrated team focuses on operations and logistics to support maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania and maintains close ties with local communities.



For more information about U.S. Coast Guard actions, please contact CWO Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.