U.S. Coast Guard sorties for potential tsunami off Guam

USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) and three Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews sortie offshore of Guam in response to a potential tsunami on July 30, 2025. The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port set Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands ports to Heavy Weather Condition Zulu on Wednesday, July 30, as of 2 p.m., affecting commercial vessels at or over 200 gross tons, in response to a tsunami advisory triggered by a major earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Sebastian Sanchez)