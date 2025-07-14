Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 AW leadership celebrates the season with Tachikawa City

    374 AW leadership celebrates the season with Tachikawa City

    TACHIKAWA CITY, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Fireworks fly during the Tachikawa City Fireworks Festival in Tachikawa City, Japan, July 26, 2025. Frequent engagements with the local community and civic leaders promote positive relations between U.S military members and local Japanese people while immersing leadership in the affairs of the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 23:58
    Location: TACHIKAWA CITY, TOKYO, JP
    This work, 374 AW leadership celebrates the season with Tachikawa City [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

