374 AW leadership celebrates the season with Tachikawa City

Fireworks fly during the Tachikawa City Fireworks Festival in Tachikawa City, Japan, July 26, 2025. Frequent engagements with the local community and civic leaders promote positive relations between U.S military members and local Japanese people while immersing leadership in the affairs of the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
