374 AW leadership celebrates the season with Tachikawa City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, Masami Fukushima, Tachikawa City Council Chairman; U.S. Air Force Col. Donavan Laskey, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander; and Daishi Sakai, Tachikawa City mayor, pose for a photo at the Tachikawa Fireworks Festival in Tachikawa City, Japan, July 26, 2025. Frequent engagements with the local community and civic leaders promote positive relations between U.S military members and local Japanese people while immersing leadership in the affairs of the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)