    Osan Air Base hosts the 2025 ROK-US Combat Taekwondo Exhibition [Image 2 of 4]

    Osan Air Base hosts the 2025 ROK-US Combat Taekwondo Exhibition

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A Republic of Korea Army servicemember, breaks boards during the 2025 ROK-US Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 26, 2025. This iteration marks the 23rd anniversary of this event, showcasing skills such as Poomsae, board breaking, high jump kicks, demonstrations, and sparring for spectators to see. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 22:20
    Photo ID: 9226740
    VIRIN: 250726-F-SA893-1146
    Resolution: 2864x1611
    Size: 568.21 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Air Base hosts the 2025 ROK-US Combat Taekwondo Exhibition [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROKAF
    Taekwondo
    ROKA
    51st FW
    Osan Air Base

