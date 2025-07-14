Osan Air Base hosts the 2025 ROK-US Combat Taekwondo Exhibition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Army servicemember, breaks boards during the 2025 ROK-US Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 26, 2025. This iteration marks the 23rd anniversary of this event, showcasing skills such as Poomsae, board breaking, high jump kicks, demonstrations, and sparring for spectators to see. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)