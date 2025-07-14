Osan Air Base hosts the 2025 ROK-US Combat Taekwondo Exhibition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Republic of Korea service members compete in the 2025 ROK-US Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 26, 2025. The exhibition allowed service members to experience the rich traditions of South Korea, reinforcing the strong diplomatic and military relationship between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)