Osan Air Base hosts the 2025 ROK-US Combat Taekwondo Exhibition

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, gives opening remarks for the 2025 ROK-US Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 26, 2025. The exhibition demonstrated the power of teamwork and discipline, key elements that unite the U.S. and ROK forces in their shared mission of peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)