    Osan Air Base hosts the 2025 ROK-US Combat Taekwondo Exhibition [Image 1 of 4]

    Osan Air Base hosts the 2025 ROK-US Combat Taekwondo Exhibition

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, gives opening remarks for the 2025 ROK-US Combat Taekwondo Exhibition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 26, 2025. The exhibition demonstrated the power of teamwork and discipline, key elements that unite the U.S. and ROK forces in their shared mission of peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 22:20
    Photo ID: 9226739
    VIRIN: 250726-F-SA893-1171
    Resolution: 5707x3210
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Air Base hosts the 2025 ROK-US Combat Taekwondo Exhibition [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROKAF
    Taekwondo
    ROKA
    51st FW
    Osan Air Base

