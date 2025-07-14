COMPACAF visits Andersen AFB flightline operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michael Winkler, Pacific Air Forces air operations executive director, discusses flight line operations with exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 leaders on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 27, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, which had Airmen participate in a month-long simulated contested and dynamic environment that tested their execution of real-time force projection and joint interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)