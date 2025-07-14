CMSAF visits Andersen AFB flightline operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi spends time with Air Mobility Command Airmen during a visit to flightline operations on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 27, 2025. Flosi visited Andersen as part of Secretary of the Air Force’s Troy Meink’s first tour of the Indo-Pacific region and took the time to see the Airmen participating in the Air Force's first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)