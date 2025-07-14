Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB flightline operations [Image 5 of 7]

    CMSAF visits Andersen AFB flightline operations

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi recognizes Tech. Sgt. Alex Grimmage, 6th Operations Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, for his outstanding work at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 27, 2025. Flosi visited Andersen as part of the Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink’s first tour of the Indo-Pacific region and took the time to see the Airmen participating in the Air Force's first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 21:11
    Photo ID: 9226683
    VIRIN: 250727-F-YT646-9663
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
