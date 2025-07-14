CMSAF visits Andersen AFB flightline operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi recognizes Tech. Sgt. Alex Grimmage, 6th Operations Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, for his outstanding work at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 27, 2025. Flosi visited Andersen as part of the Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink’s first tour of the Indo-Pacific region and took the time to see the Airmen participating in the Air Force's first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)