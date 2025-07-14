UC25 Patient Transport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen exchange information for a simulated aeromedical evacuation during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 28, 2025. U.S. Transportation Command’s annual exercise, UC25, tested how the Defense Department and its interagency and industry partners coordinate military patient movement from the Indo-Pacific to the United States. Simulated patients were transported aboard a C-130 Hercules, reconfigured to support patient care with litters, medical equipment, and an aeromedical team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)