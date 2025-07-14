Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UC25 Patient Transport [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UC25 Patient Transport

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules taxis on the runway during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 28, 2025. U.S. Transportation Command’s annual exercise, UC25, tested how the Defense Department and its interagency and industry partners coordinate military patient movement from the Indo-Pacific to the United States. The aircraft transported simulated patients from a deployed location as part of the aeromedical evacuation mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 19:18
    Photo ID: 9226584
    VIRIN: 250728-F-RX511-1046
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UC25 Patient Transport [Image 6 of 6], by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UC25 Patient Transport
    UC25 Patient Transport
    UC25 Patient Transport
    UC25 Patient Transport
    UC25 Patient Transport
    UC25 Patient Transport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    60th Air Mobility Wing
    60th Mission Support Group
    Travis Air Force Base
    UC25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download